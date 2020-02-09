Chelsea FC plot move for 22-year-old Serie A striker – report

Chelsea FC are interested in Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez, according to a report in England

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent Sunday 9 February 2020, 08:30 UK
Frank Lampard
Frank Lampard (Photo: YouTube)

Chelsea fc are interested in a potential swoop to sign Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez, according to a report in Italy.

Italian media outlet Calciomercato, as quoted by The Sun, is reporting that the Blues are desperate to sign a striker to bolster Frank Lampard’s attacking options.

The same article states that Chelsea FC have been keeping tabs on Lyon striker Moussa Dembele but the west London side could sign Martinez as an alternative.

According to the same story, the Blues would be willing to offer a player plus cash in order to get a deal over the line for the impressive Argentina international.

The report goes on to add that Chelsea FC could sacrifice Marcos Alonso or Emerson Palmieri in order to secure the signing of the Inter Milan centre-forward.

Chelsea FC could face competition from Manchester United and FC Barcelona in the race to sign the 22-year-old in the summer transfer window, the story concludes.

The Blues have relied heavily on England international Tammy Abraham this season. The 23-year-old has scored 13 of the west London side’s 33 goals in the English top flight.

Chelsea FC will return to Premier League action with a home clash against bitter rivals Manchester United at Stamford Bridge on Monday 17 February.

