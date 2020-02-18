Chelsea FC set to sign 28-year-old Inter Milan midfielder – report

Frank Lampard (Photo: YouTube)

Chelsea FC are closing in on a deal to sign Inter Milan midfielder Matias Vecino, according to a report in England.

The Daily Express, as quoted by Metro, is reporting that Chelsea FC are on the brink of agreeing a deal to land the experienced 28-year-old South American midfielder.

The same article states that Frank Lampard is eager to sign a central midfielder to improve his options in the middle of the park ahead of the 2020-21 Premier League season.

According to the same story, Chelsea FC are prepared to pay £23m (€28m) for the Inter Milan star in the summer.

The report goes on to reveal that Inter boss Antonio Conte is prepared to sell Vecino to raise funds for a summer spending spree of his own.

The Daily Express claim that Everton and Manchester United have previously shown an interest in the Uruguayan midfielder.

Chelsea FC confirmed a deal to sign Ajax winger Hakim Ziyech last week and the Morocco international will link up with his new Blues team-mates in the summer.

The Blues did not sign any new players in the January transfer window despite their hopes of securing a top-four finish.

Chelsea FC will take on Tottenham Hotspur in their next Premier League fixture on Sunday.

