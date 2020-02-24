Chelsea FC keeping tabs on 27-year-old Argentina striker – report

Frank Lampard (Photo: YouTube)

Chelsea FC are interested in on-loan Inter Milan striker Mauro Icardi as a potential summer recruit, according to a report in Italy.

Italian media website FC Inter News, as quoted by Sport Witness, is reporting that the Blues are keeping tabs on Icardi’s situation.

Icardi is currently on loan at Paris Saint-Germain from Inter Milan, and according to the same story, the French club have the option to sign him in a permanent deal worth €65m provided the Argentinian forward agrees to the move.

The story suggests that the striker himself would prefer a return to Italy but Inter Milan are eager to offload the on-loan PSG star.

FC Inter News claim that Chelsea FC have “taken information” on Icardi ahead of a potential summer swoop for the South American forward.

Chelsea FC have been linked with a number of top forwards in European football over the past few months.

Frank Lampard is thought to be eager to sign cover for Tammy Abraham to ease the pressure on the England international.

Chelsea FC were 2-1 winners against top-five rivals Tottenham Hotspur at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.

The Blues will take on Bayern Munich in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 clash on Tuesday night.

