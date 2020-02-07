Chelsea FC line up 24-year-old as Kepa replacement – report

Frank Lampard (Photo: YouTube)

Chelsea FC are plotting a swoop to sign Lille goalkeeper Mike Maignan as Kepa Arrizabalaga’s replacement in the summer, according to a report.

Eurosport, as quoted by Metro, is reporting that the Blues have made signing the Lille shot-stopper one of their top priorities for the summer transfer window.

The same story goes on to report that Chelsea FC have been keeping tabs on the 24-year-old over the past couple of months with view to a potential move in the summer.

According to the same story, Frank Lampard has instructed the west London side to sell the world’s most-expensive goalkeeper due to Kepa’s inconsistent performances.

The report goes on to add that Kepa is determined to fight for his first-team spot at Chelsea FC despite falling down the pecking order under the Chelsea FC legend.

Maignan has made 95 appearances in all competitions for Lille since his move to the French club in a deal worth around £800,000 in the 2015 summer transfer window.

The France Under-21 international won the Ligue 1 goalkeeper of the year last term, as well as making the Ligue 1 team of the year.

Chelsea FC will return from the winter break on Monday 17 February to take on bitter rivals Manchester United at Stamford Bridge.

