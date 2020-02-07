Chelsea FC want to beat Man United to Ligue 1 striker – report

Frank Lampard (Photo: YouTube)

Chelsea FC are eager to beat Manchester United to the signing of Lyon striker Moussa Dembele in the summer transfer window, according to a report in England.

The Daily Mirror, as quoted by Metro, is reporting that the Blues were disappointed to miss out on signing the France international in the January transfer window.

The same article states that Chelsea FC are “determined” to back their manager Frank Lampard in the summer after his frustration with their lack of transfer dealings last month.

According to the same story, the west London side have cooled their interest in RB Leipzig forward Timo Werner and Chelsea FC are set to pursue Dembele instead.

The report claims that Chelsea FC failed with an offer to sign Dembele in January but the Blues will reignite their interest in the former Celtic man at the end of the season.

Lampard believes Dembele is a better option to bolster his attacking ranks than Werner, according to the story.

The Daily Mirror go on to claim that Manchester United are also long-term admirers of Dembele and have scouted the 23-year-old since his emergence at Fulham.

Chelsea FC will return to Premier League action with a home clash against Manchester United on Monday 17 February.

MORE: Latest Chelsea news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip