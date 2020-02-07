Chelsea FC want to beat Man United to Ligue 1 striker – report

Chelsea FC are desperate to beat Manchester United to the signing of Lyon striker Moussa Dembele, according to a report

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent Friday 7 February 2020, 06:00 UK
Frank Lampard
Frank Lampard (Photo: YouTube)

Chelsea FC are eager to beat Manchester United to the signing of Lyon striker Moussa Dembele in the summer transfer window, according to a report in England.

The Daily Mirror, as quoted by Metro, is reporting that the Blues were disappointed to miss out on signing the France international in the January transfer window.

The same article states that Chelsea FC are “determined” to back their manager Frank Lampard in the summer after his frustration with their lack of transfer dealings last month.

According to the same story, the west London side have cooled their interest in RB Leipzig forward Timo Werner and Chelsea FC are set to pursue Dembele instead.

The report claims that Chelsea FC failed with an offer to sign Dembele in January but the Blues will reignite their interest in the former Celtic man at the end of the season.

Lampard believes Dembele is a better option to bolster his attacking ranks than Werner, according to the story.

The Daily Mirror go on to claim that Manchester United are also long-term admirers of Dembele and have scouted the 23-year-old since his emergence at Fulham.

Chelsea FC will return to Premier League action with a home clash against Manchester United on Monday 17 February.

MORE: Latest Chelsea news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip

Follow @thesportreview on Instagram

Next »

MORE:

MORE: The latest football transfer news

MORE: Meet the Premier League's most stylish footballers

MORE: Do you know the top Muslim footballers in the Premier League?

MORE: Man United latest news

MORE: Arsenal FC latest news

MORE: Chelsea FC latest news

MORE: Liverpool FC latest news

« Homepage
Rio Ferdinand
Rio Ferdinand predicts where Man United are going to finish
Paul Pogba
Paul Pogba makes clear decision about his Man United future – report
Rio Ferdinand
Rio Ferdinand predicts where Man United are going to finish
Mesut Ozil
Mesut Ozil sends heartfelt message to Arsenal fans
Frank Lampard
Club president claims Chelsea FC could-resign Serie A defender in the summer
Mikel Arteta (Photo: Arsenal Media / Screengrab)
Arsenal look to win the race to sign 19-year-old Feyenoord midfielder – report
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Roger Federer
Match for Africa 6: Federer and Nadal to play record-making fundraiser in Cape Town
Paul Pogba
Paul Pogba makes clear decision about his Man United future – report
Mesut Ozil
Mesut Ozil sends heartfelt message to Arsenal fans
ScoopDragon Football News Network