Chelsea FC draw up two-man shortlist to replace Kepa – report

Chelsea FC have drawn up a two-man shortlist to replace Kepa Arrizabalaga, according to a report

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent Wednesday 5 February 2020, 08:45 UK
Frank Lampard
Frank Lampard (Photo: YouTube)

Chelsea FC have drawn up a two-man shortlist to replace number one goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga, according to a report.

The Daily Mirror, as quoted by Metro, is reporting that the Blues are ready to offload Kepa in the summer after his inconsistent performances for the Stamford Bridge outfit.

The same article states that Chelsea FC director of football Marina Granovskaia has been less than impressed by the 25-year-old’s performances since his £72m move in 2018.

According to the same story, Frank Lampard is eager for Chelsea FC to sell the struggling goalkeeper in the summer to raise funds for some new additions.

The report goes on to add that the Chelsea FC boss is eager to sign Burnley goalkeeper Nick Pope or Crystal Palace shot-stopper Vicente Guaita to replace Arrizabalaga.

Chelsea FC’s second-choice goalkeeper Willy Caballero stepped into the Blues side to replace Kepa for their victory over Hull City in the FA Cup and their 2-2 draw with Leicester City in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.

The Blues made Kepa the world’s most expensive goalkeeper when Chelsea FC signed the Spanish shot-stopper from Athletic Bilbao under Lampard’s predecessor Maurizio Sarri.

Caballero will be hoping to retain his starting spot for the visit of Manchester United after the winter break on Monday 17 February.

