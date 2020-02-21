Reporter reveals Chelsea FC ‘watching’ 23-year-old Ligue 1 star

Frank Lampard (Photo: YouTube)

Chelsea FC are keeping tabs on Amiens striker Serhou Guirassy, according to Sky Sports News reporter Kaveh Solhekol.

The 23-year-old striker has been attracting interest from the Premier League over the past couple of months.

A report on Wednesday linked Tottenham Hotspur with a potential move to sign the £18m-rated Amiens star.

Guirassy has scored eight times and has made one assist in 21 games in the French top flight this term.

The African striker has played a key role in their bid for survival, although Amiens look likely to drop down to Ligue 2 despite Guirassy’s efforts.

Chelsea FC are believed to be in the market to sign a striker as they look to provide England international Tammy Abraham with more cover up front.

Sky Sports News reporter Solhekol has now revealed that Chelsea FC are looking at the Amiens striker as a potential recruit in the summer transfer window.

“It looks like Premier League clubs missed a trick by not signing Serhou Guirassy last month,” Solhekol told Sky Sports News.

“West Ham and Bournemouth were interested and Brighton offered a £500,000 loan fee and a £14.5m option to buy for the Amiens striker.

“No deal was done and since the window closed Guirassy has scored three times in four games.

“That’s no mean feat considering Amiens are 19th in Ligue 1 and two of his goals were in Saturday’s 4-4 draw with Paris Saint-Germain.

“That performance was watched by scouts from Premier League clubs including Tottenham. They are looking for a back-up striker and interested clubs are being told that Grassy will be available for about £18m in the summer.

“Frank Lampard has also been told about Guirassy’s qualities and Chelsea are watching him closely.”

Abraham has scored 13 times in 24 games in the Premier League this season to help the Blues challenge for a top-four finish.

Frank Lampard has Michy Batshuayi and Olivier Giroud to provide back-up for Abraham but the Blues boss has made no secret of his desire to sign other quality options in forward positions.

Chelsea FC will take on Tottenham in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.

MORE: Latest Chelsea news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip