Michael Owen states his prediction for Chelsea FC v Bayern Munich

Frank Lampard (Photo: The Sport Review)

Michael Owen is backing Bayern Munich to beat Chelsea FC in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie on Tuesday night.

The Blues secured a morale-boosting win on Saturday afternoon thanks to a 2-1 victory over bitter rivals Tottenham Hotspur in the London derby at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea FC bounced back from a 2-0 loss to Manchester United last week to cement their three-point cushion over Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side in the race to secure a place in the top four.

However, the west London side have struggled with inconsistency this season, while Lampard’s side have conceded more goals than any other team in the top seven.

Bayern are currently sitting at the top of the Bundesliga, although the Bavarian giants are only a point ahead of RB Leipzig in Germany’s competitive title race.

Former Liverpool FC striker Owen is backing Bayern to edge to victory in a high-scoring game at Chelsea FC on Tuesday night.

“Both these sides were knocked out of the Champions League at this stage of the competition 12 months ago, but I expect the Bundesliga champions to take a lead back to Munich for the second leg next month when they visit Stamford Bridge on Tuesday,” Owen told BetVictor.

“Chelsea manager Frank Lampard was the Blues’ captain when they won their sole Champions League crown against Bayern in their own back yard back in 2012 and they go into the tie on the back of completing a league double over neighbours Spurs at the weekend.

“Bundesliga league leaders Bayern also beat Spurs home and away in the group stages of the Champions League earlier in the season, and I think they will edge what promises to be a cracking tie.”

Lampard was part of the Chelsea FC team that came from behind to beat Bayern on penalties in the Champions League final at the Allianz Arena in 2012.

Bayern were victorious in the 2013 Uefa Super Cup between the teams at the Eden Arena in Prague after current Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola led the German side to victory.

