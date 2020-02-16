Dimitar Berbatov states his prediction for Chelsea FC v Man United

Frank Lampard (Photo: YouTube)

Dimitar Berbatov is backing Chelsea FC and Manchester United to play out a 1-1 draw at Stamford Bridge on Monday night.

The Blues will be looking to end a three-game run without a win against their bitter rivals Manchester United.

Frank Lampard’s side have only managed to earn two points from their last three Premier League games since a win over Burnley last month.

Chelsea FC’s fourth spot is coming under pressure from unlikely candidates, such as Sheffield United and Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Manchester United have been relegated to ninth position in the Premier League table ahead of their trip to the English capital.

The Red Devils have failed to score a goal in their last three league outings and have only picked up one point from a possible nine.

Former Spurs striker Berbatov is tipping Manchester United to earn a point against Chelsea FC to keep their faint top-four hopes alive.

“This is a massive game in the race for top four,” Berbatov is quoted as saying by Metro.

“If United want to be seriously challenging for a top four spot then need to get something on Monday. I honestly think that both teams are pretty even at the moment and both need to do better and become more consistent.”

Manchester United signed Sporting Lisbon midfielder Bruno Fernandes in a £47m deal in the January transfer window before former Watford striker Odion Ighalo moved on loan.

Chelsea FC failed to make any transfer signings in the January window, although they’ve since confirmed the signing of Ajax winger Hakim Ziyech, who will link up with his new team-mates in the summer.

