Michael Owen states his prediction for Chelsea FC v Man United

Michael Owen believes that Chelsea FC will edge past Manchester United at Stamford Bridge on Monday night.

Frank Lampard’s side will be eager to return to winning ways following a three-game winless run in the Premier League.

Chelsea FC have earned three points in the English top flight since a 3-0 victory over Burnley in west London last month.

The Blues lost to Newcastle United before successive draw with Arsenal and Leicester City.

Manchester United have also failed to secure a win in their last three Premier League outings following defeats by Liverpool FC and Burnley before a goalless stalemate with Wolves.

The Red Devils have been unable to find the net in their last three games to leave Manchester United in ninth position in the Premier League table ahead of their trip to Chelsea FC.

Former Manchester United striker Owen is confident that Chelsea FC will edge past the Red Devils to cement their position in fourth place.

“Manchester United have failed to score in three successive league games for the first time since 2016 after their goalless draw with Wolves, and I don’t think we will see many opportunities at Stamford Bridge in what is arguably the game of the weekend in the Premier League,” Owen told BetVictor.

“The last time Chelsea beat United was in the 2018 FA Cup Final and United have won on their last couple of visits to Stamford Bridge – in the FA Cup last season and the League Cup earlier in the current campaign.

“Chelsea were thrashed 4-0 at Old Trafford on the opening weekend of the season, but that scoreline clearly flattered the hosts with the Blues hitting the post twice in the first half.

“I expect to see Chelsea take maximum points in a tight, close affair.”

Chelsea FC will host Tottenham Hotspur in their next Premier League fixture on Saturday in back-to-back games against their top-six rivals.

The Blues will then switch their focus to the Champions League when they take on Bayern Munich in the first leg of their last-16 tie.

Manchester United will return to Europa League action Thursday with a clash against Club Brugge.

