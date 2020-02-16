Michael Owen states his prediction for Chelsea FC v Man United

Michael Owen is tipping Chelsea FC to ease to victory over Manchester United at Stamford Bridge on Monday night

The Sport Review staff
By The Sport Review staff Sunday 16 February 2020, 06:30 UK
Michael Owen
Liverpool FC legend Michael Owen (Photo: BT Sport)

Michael Owen believes that Chelsea FC will edge past Manchester United at Stamford Bridge on Monday night.

Frank Lampard’s side will be eager to return to winning ways following a three-game winless run in the Premier League.

Chelsea FC have earned three points in the English top flight since a 3-0 victory over Burnley in west London last month.

The Blues lost to Newcastle United before successive draw with Arsenal and Leicester City.

Manchester United have also failed to secure a win in their last three Premier League outings following defeats by Liverpool FC and Burnley before a goalless stalemate with Wolves.

The Red Devils have been unable to find the net in their last three games to leave Manchester United in ninth position in the Premier League table ahead of their trip to Chelsea FC.

Former Manchester United striker Owen is confident that Chelsea FC will edge past the Red Devils to cement their position in fourth place.

“Manchester United have failed to score in three successive league games for the first time since 2016 after their goalless draw with Wolves, and I don’t think we will see many opportunities at Stamford Bridge in what is arguably the game of the weekend in the Premier League,” Owen told BetVictor.

“The last time Chelsea beat United was in the 2018 FA Cup Final and United have won on their last couple of visits to Stamford Bridge – in the FA Cup last season and the League Cup earlier in the current campaign.

“Chelsea were thrashed 4-0 at Old Trafford on the opening weekend of the season, but that scoreline clearly flattered the hosts with the Blues hitting the post twice in the first half.

“I expect to see Chelsea take maximum points in a tight, close affair.”

Chelsea FC will host Tottenham Hotspur in their next Premier League fixture on Saturday in back-to-back games against their top-six rivals.

The Blues will then switch their focus to the Champions League when they take on Bayern Munich in the first leg of their last-16 tie.

Manchester United will return to Europa League action Thursday with a clash against Club Brugge.

MORE: Latest Chelsea news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip

Follow @thesportreview on Instagram

Next »

MORE:

MORE: The latest football transfer news

MORE: Meet the Premier League's most stylish footballers

MORE: Do you know the top Muslim footballers in the Premier League?

MORE: Man United latest news

MORE: Arsenal FC latest news

MORE: Chelsea FC latest news

MORE: Liverpool FC latest news

« Homepage
Andy Robertson
‘He’s a fantastic player’: Andy Robertson raves about Liverpool FC star
Frank Lampard
Chelsea FC to let these four players leave in the summer – report
Frank Lampard
Mark Lawrenson states his prediction for Chelsea FC v Man United
Frank Lampard
Sky Sports pundit predicts Chelsea FC v Man United
Robin van Persie
Mason Greenwood admits he wants to emulate former Man United striker
Mikel Arteta
Sky Sports pundit states his prediction for Arsenal v Newcastle
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Stefanos Tsitsipas
Four 500s, 12 cities, three surfaces, all crammed into 29 days: it must be February
Robin van Persie
Mason Greenwood admits he wants to emulate former Man United striker
Jurgen Klopp
‘We need to win everything’: Liverpool FC star discusses this season’s targets
ScoopDragon Football News Network