Sky Sports pundit predicts Chelsea FC v Man United

Charlie Nicholas is backing Chelsea FC to edge to a 2-1 win over Manchester United in their Premier League clash on Monday night.

The Blues are preparing to welcome the Red Devils to Stamford Bridge as they look to try and continue their push for a top-four finish in the Premier League.

Chelsea FC are currently in fourth place in the Premier League table as they look to try and challenge for Champions League qualification.

The west London side have struggled to find consistent form in recent weeks and they have only won one of their last five outings in the top flight.

It is a similar story for Manchester United, who are currently eighth and six points behind the Blues as things stand.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men have only won one of their last five games in the top flight and a win on Monday would be crucial to their hopes of finishing in the top four.

However, former Arsenal star Nicholas seems to think that Chelsea FC will emerge victorious from a close contest in west London.

Writing in his column for Sky Sports, Nicholas said: “We have another very intriguing match on the cards on Monday.

“The race for the top four is fascinating. Can Chelsea make it? Again, they are a side who are quite awkward at home.

“Tammy Abraham had a few niggles before the winter break, while Mason Mount was left out for the game against Arsenal and these things can start to take a strain. Willian has been class but went cold for a few games, so the break may have come just at the right time for them so that they can get back to the basics.

“Manchester United will have got some of their players fit during the break. They were excellent when they went to Manchester City twice, but they are showing no consistency. This is why people are still backing, and hoping for, Mauricio Pochettino to come in.

“I do think Chelsea will have enough, but they will need to focus on getting their style right and doing the basics effectively.”

Chelsea FC will host Tottenham Hotspur in their next Premier League game on Saturday 22 February.

