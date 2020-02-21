BBC Sport pundit states his prediction for Chelsea FC v Tottenham

Frank Lampard (Photo: YouTube)

Mark Lawrenson is backing Chelsea FC to bounce back to winning ways in the Premier League by claiming a 2-0 win over Tottenham at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

The Blues head into the game looking to claim a vital victory after they suffered a disappointing 2-0 loss to Manchester United at Stamford Bridge in the top flight last week.

That defeat has blown open the race for a top-four finish in the Premier League and Jose Mourinho’s Spurs side are currently just a point behind Chelsea FC as things stand.

Spurs can leapfrog the Blues with a victory at Stamford Bridge on Saturday afternoon, but former Liverpool FC defender Lawrenson is backing Frank Lampard’s side to claim an important victory in front of their home fans.

Writing in his column for BBC Sport, Lawrenson said: “I am going with Chelsea here.

“Their win at Tottenham before Christmas was one of Frank Lampard’s best moments as Blues boss, and I think he will do the double and take another three points off Jose Mourinho on Saturday.

“It is always interesting whenever Mourinho goes back to Stamford Bridge, but I don’t think this will be a happy return for him.

“He is running out of options up front because of the amount of injuries Spurs have had, and I just cannot see them causing Chelsea many problems.”

Chelsea FC have only won one of their last five games in the Premier League and they are without a win in their last four outings in the top flight.

The west London side – who have won 12 of their 26 games in the top flight this term – will turn their attentions to Champions League affairs next week as they prepare for their crunch last-16 clash against Bayern Munich.

