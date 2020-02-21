Paul Merson states his prediction for Chelsea FC v Tottenham

Arsenal legend Paul Merson (Photo: Sky Sports)

Paul Merson has claimed that Chelsea FC could “quite easily” beat Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League clash at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

Chelsea FC head into the game looking to try and return to winning ways in the top flight after the disappointment of their 2-0 defeat by Manchester United in the Premier League on Monday night.

That loss allowed Manchester United to close the gap to Frank Lampard’s men to just three points, and Spurs are now just a point behind the Blues heading into this weekend’s derby.

Spurs lost 1-0 to RB Leipzig in the Champions League on Wednesday night and they have been hit by the news that key man Son Heung-Min will be out of action for a number of weeks due to a fracture to his right arm.

And former Arsenal star Merson feels that Chelsea FC have what it takes to beat Spurs on Saturday and get their bid for the top-four back in track.

Merson is quoted as saying by Metro: “Chelsea could quite easily beat Tottenham on Saturday, especially with Son’s injury, and all of a sudden it’s a different story [in the top-four race].”

Reflecting on the top-four race as a whole, Merson continued: “Had they also won against United, you’d be saying it [the top four] done and dusted.

“At the moment, they just can’t break any teams down and aren’t taking their chances.

“I’m not seeing enough movement. People are only making runs when they’ve got the ball. When they get to the edge of the box, it’s all too nice, that’s the problem.

“[Tammy] Abraham had been struggling a bit anyway – he wasn’t setting the world alight when he got injured. He became a better player on Monday night, when he’s out of the team but he hadn’t been playing well.

“Manchester United were playing so deep, there wasn’t the need for pace up front – I didn’t think Pedro would ever play again, so I was shocked to see the team news.”

Chelsea FC have only won one of their last five games in the Premier League and the Blues have struggled to find consistent form in recent weeks.

