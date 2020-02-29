Sky Sports pundit states his prediction for Bournemouth v Chelsea FC

Frank Lampard (Photo: The Sport Review)

Charlie Nicholas is backing Chelsea FC to suffer from a Champions League hangover and drop points in a 2-2 draw at Bournemouth on Saturday afternoon.

The Blues suffered a chastening 3-0 loss to Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 clash on Tuesday night.

Chelsea FC are still on course to qualify for the Champions League next term after their 2-1 victory over bitter rivals Tottenham Hotspur last week.

Bournemouth have lost to Burnley and Sheffield United in their last two Premier League fixtures at Turf Moor and Bramall Lane.

However, Eddie Howe’s side have won their last two home games on the south coast against Brighton and Aston Villa.

Former Arsenal midfielder Nicholas is backing Bournemouth to hold Chelsea FC to a 2-2 draw at the Vitality Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

“This is another good test for Chelsea, who were shown up against Bayern Munich,” Nicholas told Sky Sports.

“Bournemouth know what it means, and what they need to do to survive. I thought they were treated harshly at Burnley. The footballing network does not have a sympathy button. They folded when decisions went against them, which in a way was understandable.

“Chelsea are effective on the counter-attack, but their home form is terrible. There is an awkwardness with Chelsea only hanging three points above Manchester United, with the others honing in too. Bournemouth are going to go all out for this.

“I feel they will and have to get something from this, with Chelsea’s Champions League tie taking quite a bit out of them.”

Chelsea FC are winless in their last three away games – results which have undermined their bid to cement their fourth-placed position.

The Blues are coming under pressure from Manchester United for a top-four finish, having lost 2-0 to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side at Stamford Bridge earlier this month.

Chelsea FC will host Liverpool FC in the FA Cup fifth round in west London next week.

Lampard’s men will take on another Merseyside outfit in the shape of Everton on Sunday 8 March.

