Sky Sports pundit states his prediction for Bournemouth v Chelsea FC

Charlie Nicholas is backing Chelsea FC to play out a 2-2 draw with Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium on Saturday

The Sport Review staff
By The Sport Review staff Saturday 29 February 2020, 05:30 UK
Frank Lampard
Frank Lampard (Photo: The Sport Review)

Charlie Nicholas is backing Chelsea FC to suffer from a Champions League hangover and drop points in a 2-2 draw at Bournemouth on Saturday afternoon.

The Blues suffered a chastening 3-0 loss to Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 clash on Tuesday night.

Chelsea FC are still on course to qualify for the Champions League next term after their 2-1 victory over bitter rivals Tottenham Hotspur last week.

Bournemouth have lost to Burnley and Sheffield United in their last two Premier League fixtures at Turf Moor and Bramall Lane.

However, Eddie Howe’s side have won their last two home games on the south coast against Brighton and Aston Villa.

Former Arsenal midfielder Nicholas is backing Bournemouth to hold Chelsea FC to a 2-2 draw at the Vitality Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

“This is another good test for Chelsea, who were shown up against Bayern Munich,” Nicholas told Sky Sports.

“Bournemouth know what it means, and what they need to do to survive. I thought they were treated harshly at Burnley. The footballing network does not have a sympathy button. They folded when decisions went against them, which in a way was understandable.

“Chelsea are effective on the counter-attack, but their home form is terrible. There is an awkwardness with Chelsea only hanging three points above Manchester United, with the others honing in too. Bournemouth are going to go all out for this.

“I feel they will and have to get something from this, with Chelsea’s Champions League tie taking quite a bit out of them.”

Chelsea FC are winless in their last three away games – results which have undermined their bid to cement their fourth-placed position.

The Blues are coming under pressure from Manchester United for a top-four finish, having lost 2-0 to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side at Stamford Bridge earlier this month.

Chelsea FC will host Liverpool FC in the FA Cup fifth round in west London next week.

Lampard’s men will take on another Merseyside outfit in the shape of Everton on Sunday 8 March.

MORE: Latest Chelsea news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip

Follow @thesportreview on Instagram

Next »

MORE:

MORE: The latest football transfer news

MORE: Meet the Premier League's most stylish footballers

MORE: Do you know the top Muslim footballers in the Premier League?

MORE: Man United latest news

MORE: Arsenal FC latest news

MORE: Chelsea FC latest news

MORE: Liverpool FC latest news

« Homepage
Paul Scholes
Paul Scholes: What I really think of Bruno Fernandes at Man United
Gary Neville
Gary Neville: What I really think of Arsenal under Mikel Arteta
Alan Shearer (Photo: BBC Sport / Screengrab)
‘It wouldn’t surprise me’: Alan Shearer makes prediction about Liverpool FC
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
David Beckham: What I really think of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Man United
Mohamed Salah
Real Madrid plan £126m raid to sign Liverpool FC star – report
Jose Mourinho
Tottenham hope to beat Man United to 28-year-old striker – report
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Sadio Mane
Sadio Mane: What it’s really like playing for Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool FC
Michael Owen
Michael Owen states his prediction for Everton v Man United
Frank Lampard
Frank Lampard to axe up to eight Chelsea FC players this summer – report
ScoopDragon Football News Network