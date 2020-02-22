Michael Owen states his prediction for Chelsea FC v Tottenham

Liverpool FC legend Michael Owen (Photo: BT Sport)

Michael Owen is backing Chelsea FC to beat Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.

The Blues will be looking bounce back from their 2-0 loss to Manchester United at Stamford Bridge on Monday night after goals from Anthony Martial and Harry Maguire sealed a surprise win for the visitors.

Chelsea FC are still in fourth position in the Premier League table but are just a point ahead of fifth-placed Tottenham in the race to secure a Champions League qualification spot.

Frank Lampard’s side have only managed to win one of their last six Premier League games to result in Chelsea FC loosening their grip on fourth position.

Tottenham have won their last three Premier League games, including a 1-0 win against defending champions Manchester City.

However, Jose Mourinho’s men slumped to a 1-0 loss to RB Leipzig in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 clash on Wednesday night.

Former Liverpool FC striker Owen is tipping Chelsea FC to beat Tottenham at Stamford Bridge on Saturday afternoon.

“Spurs will leapfrog London rivals Chelsea and move into the top four with a win although the news earlier in the week that Son Heung-min had joined Harry Kane on the sidelines sways me further towards the hosts, despite their home defeat at the hands of Manchester United on Monday,” Owen told BetVictor.

“Frank Lampard’s side did not get the rub of the green against United, but I felt the best side won on the night and with Bayern Munich visiting the Bridge on Tuesday in the Champions League, this is a season-defining period for the Blues who have already lost seven times in front of their home supporters this campaign.”

Chelsea FC will take on Bayern Munich in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 clash on Tuesday night before a trip to Bournemouth next Saturday.

Spurs, meanwhile, will return to Premier League action with a home clash against Wolves on 1 March.

