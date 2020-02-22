Michael Owen states his prediction for Chelsea FC v Tottenham

Michael Owen is backing Chelsea FC to beat Tottenham Hotspur at Stamford Bridge on Saturday afternoon

The Sport Review staff
By The Sport Review staff Saturday 22 February 2020, 05:30 UK
Michael Owen
Liverpool FC legend Michael Owen (Photo: BT Sport)

Michael Owen is backing Chelsea FC to beat Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.

The Blues will be looking bounce back from their 2-0 loss to Manchester United at Stamford Bridge on Monday night after goals from Anthony Martial and Harry Maguire sealed a surprise win for the visitors.

Chelsea FC are still in fourth position in the Premier League table but are just a point ahead of fifth-placed Tottenham in the race to secure a Champions League qualification spot.

Frank Lampard’s side have only managed to win one of their last six Premier League games to result in Chelsea FC loosening their grip on fourth position.

Tottenham have won their last three Premier League games, including a 1-0 win against defending champions Manchester City.

However, Jose Mourinho’s men slumped to a 1-0 loss to RB Leipzig in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 clash on Wednesday night.

Former Liverpool FC striker Owen is tipping Chelsea FC to beat Tottenham at Stamford Bridge on Saturday afternoon.

“Spurs will leapfrog London rivals Chelsea and move into the top four with a win although the news earlier in the week that Son Heung-min had joined Harry Kane on the sidelines sways me further towards the hosts, despite their home defeat at the hands of Manchester United on Monday,” Owen told BetVictor.

“Frank Lampard’s side did not get the rub of the green against United, but I felt the best side won on the night and with Bayern Munich visiting the Bridge on Tuesday in the Champions League, this is a season-defining period for the Blues who have already lost seven times in front of their home supporters this campaign.”

Chelsea FC will take on Bayern Munich in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 clash on Tuesday night before a trip to Bournemouth next Saturday.

Spurs, meanwhile, will return to Premier League action with a home clash against Wolves on 1 March.

MORE: Latest Chelsea news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip

Follow @thesportreview on Instagram

Next »

MORE:

MORE: The latest football transfer news

MORE: Meet the Premier League's most stylish footballers

MORE: Do you know the top Muslim footballers in the Premier League?

MORE: Man United latest news

MORE: Arsenal FC latest news

MORE: Chelsea FC latest news

MORE: Liverpool FC latest news

« Homepage
Arsene Wenger
Arsene Wenger makes admission about Liverpool FC going unbeaten
Paul Merson
Paul Merson instructs Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to drop Man United midfielder
Mikel Arteta
Mikel Arteta admits he’s been ‘highly surprised’ by January Arsenal signing
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Solskjaer admits he’s been impressed by new Man United signing in training
Paul Merson
Paul Merson states his prediction for Chelsea FC v Tottenham
Marcus Rashford
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer delivers Man United update on Marcus Rashford
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Roger Federer
Roger Federer to miss Dubai, Indian Wells, Miami and French Open after knee surgery
Jurgen Klopp
Jens Lehmann makes claim about ‘lucky’ Liverpool FC
Marcus Rashford
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer delivers Man United update on Marcus Rashford
ScoopDragon Football News Network