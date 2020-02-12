Chelsea FC ‘winning the race’ to sign 17-year-old starlet – report

Chelsea FC are keen on a deal to sign young Hartlepool goalkeeper Brad Young, according to reports

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent Wednesday 12 February 2020, 00:00 UK
Frank Lampard
Frank Lampard (Photo: YouTube)

Chelsea FC are leading Arsenal in the race to sign Hartlepool goalkeeper Brad Young, according to reports in the British media.

The Sun is reporting that the west London side are keen on a deal to sign the 17-year-old shot-stopper as they look to add to their squad in the summer transfer window.

According to the same report, Chelsea FC have joined Arsenal and Manchester United in the race to sign the highly-rated goalkeeper.

The story says that Chelsea FC are now in “pole position” to land the goalkeeper and that the Blues have invited Young for talks about a possible deal to move to Stamford Bridge.

Young has apparently caught the attention of Frank Lampard and his Chelsea FC staff in recent months with his impressive performances for Hartlepool and his call-ups to the England youth teams.

The report marks a major turnaround for the 6ft4in goalkeeper, who was released by Sunderland as a youngster.

Meanwhile, Chelsea FC are currently preparing for their crunch Premier League clash against Manchester United at Stamford Bridge on Monday night.

The Blues are currently fourth in the table as they chase a top-four finish this term.

