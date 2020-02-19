Michael Owen states his prediction for Club Brugge v Man United

Michael Owen looks ahead to Man United's trip to Club Brugge in the Europa League on Thursday night

The Sport Review staff
By The Sport Review staff Wednesday 19 February 2020, 23:30 UK
Michael Owen
Liverpool FC legend Michael Owen (Photo: BT Sport)

Michael Owen is backing Manchester United to be held to a draw by Club Brugge in their Europa League last 32 clash on Thursday night.

The Red Devils head into the game fresh from their impressive 2-0 victory over Chelsea FC at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League on Monday night.

Manchester United’s win over the Blues has left them just three points behind the fourth-placed London side as the race for Champions League qualification via a top-four finish hots up.

Should Manchester United miss out on a top-four finish, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men could still potentially qualify for next season’s Champions League by winning the Europa League this term.

The Red Devils are now preparing for their trip to Belgium to take on Club Brugge in the first leg of their last 32 tie.

However, former Manchester United and Liverpool FC striker Owen reckons that this game will end all square ahead of the return leg at Old Trafford next week.

Writing in his column for BetVictor, Owen said: “A busy week for Manchester United, who picked up a win at Stamford Bridge before travelling to Belgium for the first leg of their Europa League tie.

“Club Bruges are nine points clear in the Belgian First Division and did get a 2-2 draw in the Bernabeu against Real Madrid in the Champions League earlier in the season.

“The hosts will provide a stern test for United, but the Belgian outfit are without a win in their last 10 games against Premier League opposition and I think Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side will get a hard-earned draw in Bruges.”

Manchester United will return to Premier League action on Sunday afternoon when they host Watford at home in the Premier League.

The Red Devils are currently in seventh spot in the Premier League table.

