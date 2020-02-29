Michael Owen states his prediction for Everton v Man United

Liverpool FC legend Michael Owen (Photo: BT Sport)

Michael Owen is backing Everton to beat Manchester United to dent the Red Devils’ top-four hopes on Sunday afternoon.

Manchester United head into the game at Goodison Park this weekend in good form, having sealed their spot in the Europa League last 16 thanks to a 5-0 win over Club Brugge at Old Trafford on Thursday night.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men have been showing signs of improvement in recent weeks and they have won their last two games in the top flight to leave them in fifth place and just three points behind fourth-placed Chelsea FC as things stand.

Solskjaer will be desperate for his side to continue their recent upturn in form when they head to Goodison Park to take on Carlo Ancelotti’s Everton side on Sunday afternoon.

The Toffees head into the game looking to bounce back from their 3-2 loss to Arsenal at The Emirates last weekend.

Former Manchester United striker Owen is tipping the home side to claim all three points in front of their fans and deal a blow to the Red Devils’ hope of finishing in the top four.

Writing in his column for BetVictor, Owen said: “United were flattered by the margin of victory against Watford at Old Trafford on Sunday.

“Everton had the opportunities to get at least a point at The Emirates on Sunday and the burgeoning partnership of Richarlison and Dominic Calvert-Lewin and remarkable return of Andre Gomes were plus points for the Blues who have improved significantly under Carlo Ancelotti.

“Goodison Park is never an easy place to go to and get a result, and I expect the hosts to keep the points from what promises to be a terrific game.”

Manchester United will take on Derby County in the FA Cup fifth round on Thursday night.

