Jamie Carragher: This Liverpool FC star is under-appreciated

Mo Salah (Photo: Mo Salah / Instagram)

Jamie Carragher has claimed that Mohamed Salah is under-appreciated by Liverpool FC supporters.

The Egypt international got on the score-sheet in Liverpool FC’s 3-2 victory over West Ham United at Anfield on Monday night.

Goals from Issa Diop and Pablo Fornals cancelled out Georginio Wijnaldum’s early goal to leave Liverpool FC contemplating a first defeat of the Premier League season.

However, Salah levelled for the Premier League leaders with 22 minutes left to play when his shot managed to squirm past West Ham goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski.

Sadio Mane secured three points for the Reds with his 81st-minute goal to extend their lead to 22 points at the top of the table.

Salah has scored 15 times in 24 games in the Premier League this season, which is more than any other Liverpool FC player in Jurgen Klopp’s squad.

However, former Reds defender Carragher believes Salah isn’t appreciated as much as he should be by Liverpool FC fans.

“Speaking to Liverpool fans and looking at social media, I think Liverpool have got six world-class players. I think they have the goalkeeper, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk, Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Salah,” Carragher told Sky Sports.

“I think if you asked Liverpool fans whether they would take big money for the other five, they would all say no, no matter what the money.

“There is no way they would sell Alisson or Van Dijk. But if you offered them £130m for Salah, they would think about it.

“That is why I say he is under-appreciated.”

Only Lionel Messi has scored more goals and has created more assists than Salah in the past three seasons.

The Egyptian forward has netted 68 goals and has made 24 assists in 97 games in the Premier League.

Salah will have the chance to add to his tally when Liverpool FC make the trip to Watford on Saturday evening.

MORE: Latest Liverpool FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip