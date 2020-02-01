Sky Sports pundit states his prediction for Leicester v Chelsea FC

Frank Lampard (Photo: YouTube)

Charlie Nicholas is backing Leicester City and Chelsea FC to share the spoils in their Premier League clash at the King Power Stadium on Saturday lunchtime.

The Blues will make the long trip to third-placed Leicester in a bid to get back to winning ways following a 2-2 draw with bitter rivals Arsenal last time out in the Premier League.

Chelsea FC managed to extend their advantage to six points over fifth-placed Manchester United after the Red Devils suffered a 2-0 loss to Burnley at Old Trafford.

Nevertheless, the west London outfit’s form has hardly been inspiring ahead of their top of the table clash against Leicester this weekend as third meet fourth.

Although Nicholas is worried about how Chelsea FC will cope in the absence of Tammy Abraham, the Sky Sports pundit is backing the Blues to secure a 1-1 draw with Leicester.

“Chelsea are up and down. Is Michy Batshuayi a replacement for Tammy Abraham? No. Could he do a short-term job? Possibly. He is not a link-up player, but more of a penalty-box player and Abraham has more than that. But they have limited options ahead of Deadline Day,” Nicholas told Sky Sports.

“Some of the young players have gone slightly off the boil. Leicester will have had a lot taken out of them over the festive period. They were strong favourites against Aston Villa and failed to make the final.

“Brendan Rodgers will not like losing cup ties, as he had none of that with Celtic. Jamie Vardy came on and James Maddison played well, but they do not have balance right. There is a vulnerability at the back for Leicester and they will be questioning themselves.

“They have more than enough for the top four but both will be more than happy with a point from this one.”

Chelsea FC have failed to beat Leicester in their last four meetings, squandering a lead to draw 1-1 with the Foxes at Stamford Bridge back in August.

The Blues have only managed to secure seven points from their last six games on the road in the Premier League this season.

Chelsea FC have already lost eight times in the English top flight this term, which is more defeats than in the entire league campaign under Maurizio Sarri last season.

MORE: Latest Chelsea news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip