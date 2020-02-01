Dimitar Berbatov states his prediction for Leicester v Chelsea FC

Frank Lampard (Photo: YouTube)

Dimitar Berbatov is backing Chelsea FC to leave Leicester City with a point in Saturday’s Premier League clash at the King Power Stadium.

The Blues will make the trip to Leicester looking to make a return to winning ways following a 2-2 draw with Arsenal at Stamford Bridge last time out.

Chelsea FC have managed to extend their lead over the chasing pack in their last two games despite picking up one point from a possible six after fifth-placed Manchester United suffered successive defeats.

Frank Lampard’s side have struggled with consistency over the past six games after managing to earn eight points.

Leicester are in third place and eight points ahead of Chelsea FC after the Foxes ended a two-game losing run with a resounding 4-1 victory over West Ham United last time out.

Former Spurs striker Berbatov is backing Leicester and Chelsea FC to share the spoils at the King Power Stadium on Saturday lunchtime.

“Leicester are looking to get back on form and they will be feeling down after losing last minute to Aston Villa in the league cup and missing out on a chance to go to a final at Wembley,” Betfair pundit Berbatov told Metro.

“They will need to pick their heads up and they are at home so they will have the support behind them, but I think Chelsea will be too strong to give them all three points.”

Chelsea FC played out a 1-1 draw with Leicester at Stamford Bridge back in August when Mason Mount found the net for the west London side.

The Blues will return to Premier League action after the winter break with a clash against Manchester United at Stamford Bridge on Monday 17 February.

Chelsea FC will follow up that clash with another home fixture against Tottenham on Saturday 22 February.

MORE: Latest Chelsea news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip