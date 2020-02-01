Mark Lawrenson states his prediction for Leicester v Chelsea FC

Frank Lampard (Photo: YouTube)

Mark Lawrenson is backing Leicester City to ease to a 2-0 win against Chelsea FC in their top-four clash at the King Power Stadium on Saturday.

The Foxes will look to extend their eight-point advantage over fourth-placed Chelsea FC in Saturday’s early kick-off in the Premier League.

Chelsea FC are in fourth place and six points ahead of Manchester United and Wolves in the race to secure the final Champions League spot.

Leicester bounced back from successive Premier League defeats by securing a 4-1 rout of West Ham in front of their home supporters last month.

Chelsea FC, on the other hand, twice squandered a lead to draw 2-2 with Arsenal at Stamford Bridge.

Former Liverpool FC defender Lawrenson is backing Leicester to ease to a 2-0 win against Chelsea FC at the King Power Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

“This is a big game for Leicester after they missed out on the Carabao Cup final in midweek, because a win here would mean they go 11 points ahead of fourth-placed Chelsea,” Lawrenson told BBC Sport.

“Both of these teams have been up and down with their results in recent weeks, but I am more concerned about Chelsea’s form because I am not sure where their goals are going to come from with Tammy Abraham expected to be out.”

Chelsea FC drew 1-1 with Leicester in the reverse of this weekend’s fixture back in August when Wilfred Ndidi cancelled out Mason Mount’s goal.

Ndidi’s equaliser allowed Leicester to extend their unbeaten run against Chelsea FC to four Premier League games, winning once and drawing three times.

Chelsea FC have only managed to win one of their four Premier League games and four of their last 12 top-flight fixtures.

Lampard’s side will return to Premier League action with a home clash against Manchester United on Monday 17 February.

MORE: Latest Chelsea news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip