BBC Sport pundit predicts Leicester v Man City

Pep Guardiola (Photo: The Sport Review)

Mark Lawrenson is backing Manchester City to claim a 2-0 win over Leicester City in their Premier League clash at the King Power Stadium on Saturday.

The Citizens are currently in second place in the Premier League table as they gear up for the clash against the team one place behind them in the top flight.

Leicester City head into Saturday evening’s game knowing that a victory would move them to within just one point of Pep Guardiola’s men in the race for second place.

As things stand, Manchester City are four points ahead of the Foxes as the race to finish in second spot behind champions elect Liverpool FC hots up.

Former Liverpool FC star Lawrenson feels that Manchester City will have too much for the Foxes and he is backing the Citizens to take the three points in Saturday’s clash.

Writing in his column for BBC Sport, Lawrenson said: “Manchester City played as if they did not care if they had a Champions League ban or not when they beat West Ham on Wednesday night.

“I am expecting more of the same here. I don’t believe City’s players are planning an exodus but, even if they are thinking of jumping ship, they still have to play well in order to grab the attention of the big clubs they would supposedly want to join.

“In fact, this trauma they are going through might just be something that is going to kick them on for the rest of the season – and they still have plenty to play for.

“If City do win here, then that would cement them in second place but I still think Leicester are looking pretty secure in third.

“They are up there because they have been more consistent than the teams fighting it out below them. The Foxes are not going to change the way they play, and therefore I do not see their results changing too much in what is left of the season.”

Manchester City are back in Champions League action next week when they take on Real Madrid away from home in the first leg of their last 16 tie.

The Citizens will then take on Aston Villa in the League Cup final on Sunday 1 March.

MORE: Latest Manchester City news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip