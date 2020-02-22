Dimitar Berbatov states his prediction for Leicester v Man City

Dimitar Berbatov is backing Leicester City to beat Man City on Saturday evening

The Sport Review staff
By The Sport Review staff Saturday 22 February 2020, 08:30 UK
Pep Guardiola
Pep Guardiola (Photo: The Sport Review)

Leicester City will spring a surprise against Manchester City on Saturday evening, according to Dimitar Berbatov.

The Foxes will host the defending Premier League champions in Saturday’s late kick-off at the King Power Stadium.

Brendan Rodgers’ side are in desperate need of a morale-boosting win ahead of the final push in the 2019-20 Premier League season.

Leicester have only managed to win one of their last five league games, easing to a 4-1 win over West Ham.

Manchester City lost 2-0 to Tottenham Hotspur in their last away fixture, while the Citizens suffered a 3-2 defeat at Wolves last month.

Guardiola’s side have struggled on the road at top-eight opposition this term to undermine their bid to defend their top-flight crown.

Former Spurs striker Berbatov is backing Leicester to beat Manchester City at the King Power Stadium on Saturday evening.

“I can see a surprise coming in this one,” Betfair ambassador Berbatov told Metro.

“Man City have had a big week off the pitch, and on the pitch they beat West Ham on Wednesday and they have a huge game coming up against Real Madrid. With so much going on, there is a chance their minds could be elsewhere. I can see Leicester taking advantage of City’s situation.”

Leicester can move to within a point of Manchester City if third beat second on Saturday evening.

Although the Foxes did beat Manchester City at the King Power Stadium last season, Leicester have lost five of their last six games against the Eastlands outfit.

Leicester boss Rodgers has never lost a home game against Manchester City during his previous stints in charge of Liverpool FC and Swansea City.

Manchester City will return to Champions League action on Wednesday night with a trip to Real Madrid in the first leg of their last-16 clash.

