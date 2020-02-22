Michael Owen states his prediction for Leicester v Man City

Liverpool FC legend Michael Owen (Photo: BT Sport)

Michael Owen is tipping Manchester City to beat Leicester City in a high-scoring game at the King Power Stadium on Saturday evening.

The defending Premier League champions will look to cement their position in second place in the table with a victory over third-placed Leicester.

Manchester City are four points ahead of Leicester in the table following a return of four victories in their last six top-flight games.

The Citizens will have the distraction of their trip to Real Madrid on Wednesday night when Pep Guardiola’s side look to secure a positive result in the Spanish capital.

Leicester have only managed to win one of their last five Premier League games but Brendan Rodgers’ men still have a 10-point cushion over fifth-placed Tottenham Hotspur.

Former Liverpool FC striker Owen is backing Manchester City to edge past Leicester in their Premier League clash at the King Power Stadium on Saturday evening.

“With a trip to the Bernabeu and a meeting with La Liga league leaders Real Madrid to follow midweek, this is a hectic period for Pep Guardiola’s side who cannot feel sorry for themselves after the announcement last week that they will be banned from Uefa competition for the next couple of years,” Owen told BetVictor.

“Leicester are without a win in three and are not playing with the same fluency as they were before the turn of the year.

“I expect to see City claim the points before their trip to the Spanish capital.”

Manchester City will start the weekend 22 points adrift of Liverpool FC after Guardiola’s side were 2-0 winners against West Ham United at The Etihad on Wednesday night.

The defending champions were 3-1 winners against Leicester in the reverse fixture at The Etihad back in December.

Manchester City take on Aston Villa in the League Cup final on 1 March.

MORE: Latest Manchester City news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip