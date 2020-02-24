Jamie Carragher reacts to Liverpool FC’s 3-2 win over West Ham

Ex-Liverpool FC defender Jamie Carragher (Photo: Sky Sports)

Jamie Carragher praised Liverpool FC for finding a way to beat West Ham in a 3-2 thriller at Anfield on Monday night.

Liverpool FC were looking to equal Manchester City’s record of 18 consecutive Premier League victories against West Ham.

The Reds required nine minutes to break the deadlock when Georginio Wijnaldum got on the end of Trent Alexander-Arnold’s cross.

However, West Ham were level through Issa Diop when his header beat Liverpool FC goalkeeper Alisson Becker at his near post from a set piece.

The Hammers threatened to end Liverpool FC’s unbeaten run at 43 games when Pablo Fornals scored 11 minutes into the second half at Anfield.

Jurgen Klopp brought on Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain in search of an equaliser but it was Mohamed Salah who netted in fortuitous circumstances.

West Ham goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski fumbled the Egypt international’s shot to give the home side a foothold in the game.

Sadio Mane completed the comeback with a close-range finish after Alexander-Arnold created his second assist of the five-goal thriller.

Former Liverpool FC defender Carragher praised the Merseyside outfit’s never-say-die attitude after their close-fought 3-2 victory.

“Yes but again this Liverpool FC team do enough in every game,” Carragher told Sky Sports. “13 times this season LFC have won by the odd goal.

“They have beaten team by five or six. Every game they just do enough. In the position they were in, they just did enough to get across the line.”

Liverpool FC will return to Premier League action on Saturday when the Merseyside outfit make the trip to Watford.

The Reds will host Bournemouth at Anfield on Saturday 7 March before the Premier League leaders return to Champions League action.

Jurgen Klopp’s side will look to overturn a 1-0 deficit against Atletico Madrid in the second leg of their last-16 clash on Wednesday 11 March.

