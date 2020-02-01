‘Exceptional’: Stan Collymore reacts to Liverpool FC’s 4-0 win over Southampton

Jurgen Klopp (Photo: New Balance)

Stan Collymore lavished praise on “exceptional” Liverpool FC after their 4-0 win over Southampton on Saturday afternoon.

The Reds were looking to extend their lead at the top of the Premier League table to 22 points ahead of Manchester City’s clash against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday.

Liverpool FC made the breakthrough in the 47th minute at Anfield after Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain scored in successive Premier League fixtures.

Reds captain Jordan Henderson doubled the home side’s lead 12 minutes later to put the Premier League leaders in charge of the clash.

Mohamed Salah continued his recent flurry of goals with two in the final 18 minutes to seal a 4-0 victory over Southampton at Anfield.

Liverpool FC have now won 24 of their 25 Premier League games this season to move one step closer to a first top-flight title since 1990.

While Collymore was full of praise after another dominant Liverpool FC performance, the ex-Reds striker questioned the level of competition this term.

Collymore wrote on Twitter: 22 pts. Exceptional team at the top. Really. But how poor is a league where one of “the best Champions ever” are 7 full wins behind? In Feb! Or today’s visitors? Poor most season but are 3 wins off CL! If this was Ger or Spa we’d be caning the lack of competition.”

Collymore added: “PS, zero criticism of Liverpool, which is why ‘exceptional”‘ was used. Proof of a poor League IMO comes from Southampton. An average team on a good run ( run as opposed to consistently competitive) who are 3 points off Europa League and 3 wins off Champions League. 🤷🏽‍♂️”

Liverpool FC haven’t won the Premier League title but the Reds have finished in second place in 2002, 2009, 2014 and 2018.

The Merseyside outfit can continue their march towards the Premier League crown when they take on Norwich City at Carrow Road in their next top-flight game on Saturday 15 February.

The Reds will play their next Premier League game at Anfield when West Ham make the trip to the league leaders on Monday 24 February.

