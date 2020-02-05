Liverpool FC ‘big admirers’ of Marcus Rashford, Son Heung-min – report

Jurgen Klopp (Photo: New Balance)

Liverpool FC manager Jurgen Klopp and his board are big admirers of Marcus Rashford and Son Heung-min, according to a report in England.

The Independent, as quoted by Metro, is reporting that the Reds boss is big fan of the Manchester United striker and Tottenham Hotspur forward.

The same article states that Klopp’s view is supported by Liverpool FC’s hierarchy who rate Rashford and Son as top Premier League talents.

According to the same story, Liverpool FC accept that they’ll find it impossible to lure Rashford or Son to the Anfield outfit.

The story goes on to add that the Merseyside outfit are unlikely to make a big-name signing in the summer transfer window due to the strength of the current squad.

Liverpool FC have also been linked with Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho and Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe but the article rules out the Reds breaking their wage structure to sign either player.

The Merseyside outfit moved 22 points ahead of second-placed Manchester City thanks to a 4-0 victory over Southampton at Anfield on Saturday afternoon.

Liverpool FC will return to Premier League action with a trip to relegation candidates Norwich City in their next top-flight game.

The Reds haven’t won the Premier League title but have finished in second place in 2002, 2009, 2014 and 2018.

