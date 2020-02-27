Gary Lineker makes big claim about in-form Liverpool FC star

Gary Lineker lavishes yet more praise on Liverpool FC defender Trent Alexander-Arnold

Thursday 27 February 2020, 04:30 UK
Gary Lineker
England legend Gary Lineker (Photo: BT Sport)

Gary Lineker has once again heaped praise on Trent Alexander-Arnold, claiming that the Liverpool FC full-back can become an England great in the coming years.

Alexander-Arnold has been earning rave reviews for his performances for Liverpool FC this season and he was praised for another fine display as he notched up two assists in the 3-2 win over West Ham United on Monday night.

The 21-year-old has been a constant presence in the Liverpool FC team this season and he has scored two goals and made 12 assists in 27 Premier League games for Jurgen Klopp’s men.

England legend Lineker has praised Alexander-Arnold on regular occasions this season following his fine form for the Reds.

And the former Tottenham Hotspur striker took to social media on Monday night to once again underline his belief that Alexander-Arnold has the potential to develop into a legend for club and country.

Posting on Twitter on Tuesday, Lineker said of Alexander-Arnold: “Said it for a long time, he’s gonna be one of this country’s greatest ever players.”

Alexander-Arnold will be expecting to feature for Liverpool FC when the Reds return to Premier League action with a trip to Watford on Saturday night.

The Reds are currently 22 points clear at the top of the Premier League table.

