Jurgen Klopp gives latest Liverpool FC injury update ahead of West Ham clash

Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that Jordan Henderson suffered a hamstring injury during Liverpool FC’s 1-0 loss to Atletico Madrid in the Champions League on Tuesday night.

The Reds slumped to only their defeat in all competitions of the 2019-20 season following Saul Niguez’s fourth-minute goal at the Wanda Metropolitan Stadium.

Liverpool FC captain Henderson was replaced by James Milner with 10 minutes left of the Champions League clash after the England international pulled up with a suspected hamstring problem.

Speaking at his post-match media conference after Liverpool FC’s 1-0 loss to Atletico, Klopp confirmed that Henderson would undergo a scan on his hamstring to determine the severity of the injury.

“Hendo felt his hamstring, unfortunately. We have to wait. He was not too concerned but enough to go off obviously,” Klopp said.

Sadio Mane started the first leg of their Champions League last-16 clash before the Senegal international was replaced by Divock Origi at half-time in the Spanish capital.

There were fears amongst Liverpool FC supporters that Mane had aggravated an injury that had kept Mane sidelined for around a month before his return against Norwich City last weekend.

However, Klopp revealed Mane’s substitution was merely precautionary after the African forward was booked towards the end of the first half.

“Obviously the plan was to get Sadio out of the game with a yellow card,” Klopp added. “I was afraid his opponent would go down even if Sadio takes a deep breath or whatever, so I didn’t want to have that situation. That’s why we took him off.”

Liverpool FC will host West Ham United in their next Premier League game at Anfield on Monday night.

The Reds will take on Atletico in the return leg at Anfield on 11 March.

