Alan Shearer: Why Liverpool FC star should win player of the year

Alan Shearer has claimed that Liverpool FC captain Jordan Henderson deserves to win the PFA player of the year award this season.

The Red skipper scored in Liverpool FC’s 4-0 victory over Southampton at Anfield on Saturday afternoon as they cemented their lead at the top of the Premier League table.

Henderson has netted two goals and has made two assists in his last three Premier League games to hit top form at a crucial point in Liverpool FC’s bid for the title.

The 29-year-old has scored three times and has made four assists in 21 starts and three substitute appearances in the Premier League so far this season.

Henderson is now on the brink of becoming the first Liverpool FC captain to lift the Premier League title as he looks to succeed where the likes of Sami Hyypia and Steven Gerrard have failed.

BBC Sport pundit Shearer, who won the Premier League title with Blackburn Rovers in 1995, explained why Henderson deserves to win the PFA player of the year award this term.

“I believe if the season ended tomorrow, he would be my player of the season. There’s no doubt about it,” Shearer said, as quoted by the Daily Express.

“He was magnificent again today [against Southampton]. The way he drove Liverpool forward, the way he kept everything moving, his attitude, his workmate both attacking and defensively. Can he pass it forward? Yes he can.

“He’s closing down and he gets his reward [with the goal].

“It’s a wonderful touch and he just lifts it over the goalkeeper into the net. He was magnificent as he has been all season. What a season he’s having, absolutely incredible.

“When you look at some of their performances and you say whether it’s been the goalkeeper, the defence in Van Dijk or the front three [making the difference] – he’s been the driving force in that team. Superb.”

Henderson moved to Liverpool FC in a £20m deal from Sunderland in the 2011 summer transfer window.

The England international has only won the Champions League at Anfield after the Reds beat Spurs in last season’s final.

Liverpool FC will take on Norwich City on Saturday 15 February.

