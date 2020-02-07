Jurgen Klopp told 19-year-old can replace Liverpool FC midfielder

Jurgen Klopp (Photo: New Balance)

Curtis Jones has the quality to replace Adam Lallana in the Liverpool FC team, according to Reds legend John Aldridge.

The Liverpool FC teenager has impressed when called upon by Jurgen Klopp in the 2019-20 campaign to suggest that he has a bright future at the Premier League leaders.

Jones captained Liverpool FC’s young side to a 1-0 victory over League One opponents Shrewsbury Town in their FA Cup fourth-round replay at Anfield on Tuesday night.

In doing so, the Liverpool FC youth product became the club’s youngest-ever captain.

Jones played a key role in Liverpool FC’s progress in the cup after he scored a wonder-goal in the 1-0 victory over derby rivals Everton in the third-round tie at Anfield last month.

The teenager has made two substitute appearances in the Premier League this term as Jones looks to leave his mark in the first-team set up.

Former Liverpool FC striker Aldridge believes that Jones is Lallana’s natural successor in Klopp’s squad.

“I’ve been watching Curtis for some years now since he was 15. And you could see – very much like Trent Alexander-Arnold – the potential that the lad had,” Aldridge told Sky Sports News.

“He is just a quality footballer with natural ability and a good arrogance. He knows he is good and he does things the right way.

“But the lad can be a star. I’ve always known that and now that he has been given a couple of opportunities by Jurgen [Klopp] things have come to fruition.

“It looks like Adam Lallana is leaving at the end of the season after his contract expires. This lad will save the manager a lot of money because he can step right into the squad and you can always depend on him.

“He’s got a fantastic future.”

Lallana has been limited to a bit-part role in the Liverpool FC team this year, with the 31-year-old making three starts and 10 substitute appearances.

Liverpool FC will return to Premier League action with an away clash against Norwich City at Carrow Road on Saturday 15 February.

