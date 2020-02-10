Former Man United boss sends warning to Liverpool FC

Jurgen Klopp (Photo: New Balance)

David Moyes says Liverpool FC are the team to beat in the Premier League.

The Reds have established a huge lead at the top of the Premier League table thanks to their incredible run of 24 victories and one draw in their opening 25 fixtures of the 2019-20 season.

Liverpool FC can afford to lose seven games and still win the Premier League title for the first time such is their commanding position at the top of the table.

The Merseyside outfit’s 2-0 win at Moyes’ West Ham United last month meant Liverpool FC became the first-ever Premier League team to beat all their opponents in the same season inside 24 games.

Moyes was appointed as Sir Alex Ferguson’s replacement at Manchester United in 2013 after the Scot stood down following a 13th Premier League title.

The former Everton boss lasted less than 12 months in the role as Manchester United’s opponents relished the chance to beat the Premier League’s most successful club and accelerate their demise.

Speaking at his pre-match media conference ahead of West Ham’s clash against Manchester City, Moyes warned Liverpool FC that every Premier League team will be gunning for their scalp.

“People will now be out to try and beat Liverpool. That’s what happens in football. It happened quite a lot in my time at Manchester United, everybody was out there trying to beat Manchester United and teams improved,” Moyes said.

“I said it the other day, whoever the best team is out there someone is out there plotting how to beat them. All the managers are thinking ‘what system can I beat them with, what players can I beat them with?’.”

Liverpool FC will return to Premier League action with a trip to Norwich City on Saturday.

The Reds will take on Atletico Madrid in the Champions League round of 16 on Tuesday 18 February.

