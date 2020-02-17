Jamie Carragher: Liverpool FC is the best in the world

Alisson Becker (Photo: LFC TV / YouTube)

Jamie Carragher has declared that Liverpool FC number one Alisson Becker is the best goalkeeper in the world.

The Brazil international produced a fine performance in Liverpool FC’s 1-0 win against Norwich City in blustery conditions at Carrow Road on Saturday evening.

Alisson had to be alert due to the swirling winds that made conditions more challenging than normal for both sets of players in the Premier League’s late kick off.

The Reds goalkeeper produced one of the moments of the match when he read the danger to get down low to deny Teemu Pukki a seemingly straightforward goal in the first half.

Alisson’s brilliant stop prompted Sky Sports pundit Carragher to claim that the Liverpool FC star has established himself as the world’s best goalkeeper over the past 12 months or so.

“Liverpool have got the best goalkeeper in the world. He shows it yet again,” Carragher said during Sky Sports’ commentary after the chance.

“It’s a lovely first touch, he [Rupp] decides to pass it but doesn’t put enough on it. Brilliant from the goalkeeper.

“He was there waiting. He didn’t go too early – maybe the striker, Rupp, going though, would have just passed him. He waited and waited and as soon as he made the pass he was on him.

“This season he’s elevated himself to the number one goalkeeper in the world. If you look at Liverpool’s defensive record, how often he saves big chances.

“We always talk about Virgil van Dijk’s impact on this team, it’s been colossal. Alisson is exactly the same.”

Alisson finished the 1-0 victory at Carrow Road having completed 90 per cent of his attempted passes in goal to highlight his excellent distribution in the clash.

Former Liverpool FC goalkeeper Ray Clemence took to Twitter to heap praise on Alisson for another impressive display from the South American shot-stopper.

Clemence wrote on Twitter: “Another good win @LFC great goal by Mane but do not forget @Alissonbecker fantastic save in first half to keep it at 0-0 #YNWA.”

Alisson moved to Liverpool FC in a £67m deal from Serie A giants AS Roma in the 2018 summer transfer window.

The Reds will take on Atletico Madrid in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 clash in the Spanish capital on Tuesday night.

MORE: Latest Liverpool FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip