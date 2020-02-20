Jamie Carragher pinpoints why Liverpool FC struggled in 1-0 loss at Atletico

Ex-Liverpool FC defender Jamie Carragher (Photo: Sky Sports)

Jamie Carragher felt Liverpool FC’s lack of “real creativity” in midfield contributed to their 1-0 loss to Atletico Madrid in the Champions League on Tuesday night.

The Reds slumped to their second defeat of the Champions League campaign after Saul Niguez scored the only goal of the first leg of their last-16 tie in the fourth minute.

The Atletico midfielder was quickest to the ball after it had deflected off Fabinho into Saul’s path before he tucked a finish past Liverpool FC goalkeeper Alisson Becker.

Mohamed Salah had Liverpool FC’s best opportunity to equalise but he was denied by heroic Atletico defending to give the Spanish side a slight edge ahead of the return leg on 11 March.

The Reds didn’t manage to record a shot on target during the Champions League clash after Jurgen Klopp’s men finished with six attempts off target in the Spanish capital.

Former Liverpool FC defender Carragher felt that the Reds lacked creativity in the middle of the park during Tuesday night’s 1-0 loss to Atletico Madrid.

“Well it was a really frustrating night for Liverpool. We knew how Atletico would play, Jurgen Klopp knew,” Carragher told Viasport, as quoted by Metro.

“But the big thing you don’t want to do in games like this is concede the first goal – and so very early from a set-piece.

“Sometimes it happens, little bit of luck and it rebounds and they go 1-0 up.

“Liverpool didn’t get too frustrated but they couldn’t create anything, they don’t have real creativity, certainly in midfield. That’s always been a problem.

“But I think tonight you have to say Atletico defended really well and the important thing for Liverpool was not to lose their discipline, and get a red card or go down to 10 men, and to make sure the game stayed at 1-0 and not 2-0.

“At 1-0 I still think Liverpool have a great opportunity of going through. If it had gone 2-0 I think Liverpool would have been nearly out.

“So at 1-0 Atletico deserved it, they had the better chances, but Liverpool will be a lot better at Anfield.”

Liverpool FC are looking to reach their third successive Champions League final this season after winning the competition at Atletico’s stadium back in June last year.

The Reds will switch their focus back to the Premier League on Monday night when Liverpool FC take on West Ham United.

MORE: Latest Liverpool FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip