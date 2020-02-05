Jose Mourinho pinpoints when he knew Liverpool FC would win the title

Jose Mourinho (Photo: UEFA / Handout)

Jose Mourinho has revealed that he has known Liverpool FC would win the Premier League title since they beat Manchester City in November.

Liverpool FC have the largest-ever lead in the Premier League title race after the Reds were 4-0 winners against Southampton at Anfield to move 22 points clear of Manchester City.

Mourinho’s Tottenham Hotspur side were 2-0 winners against 10-man Manchester City at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday to prevent the defending champions narrowing Liverpool FC’s lead to 19 points.

The Merseyside outfit have established a commanding lead over Manchester City in the title race thanks to an impressive run of 24 victories and one stalemate.

The Reds were 3-1 winners against the defending Premier League champions at Anfield back in November to move clear of Pep Guardiola’s side in the title race.

It was a big win in the context of the title race, and it came courtesy of goals from Fabinho, Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane.

Mourinho revealed that he has been backing Liverpool FC to win the Premier League title since watching their win over Manchester City back in November.

“I had the feeling early in November when I was with you, I had that feeling,” Mourinho is quoted as saying by Metro.

“I know how difficult it is to win a third league in a row. It’s hard, it’s difficult. ‘But they [Man City] are still a fantastic team. Fantastic team, fantastic players, fantastic manager.

“So for us to beat them is very good and the way the table is, you lose two matches you almost go to relegation, you win two matches you get up, and it was so important for us. So, so important.”

Tottenham moved to within four points of fourth-placed Chelsea FC thanks to their 2-0 win over Manchester City.

Spurs will make the trip to Aston Villa in their next Premier League game on Sunday 16 February.

