Jurgen Klopp reveals the tweak that inspired Liverpool FC’s 4-0 win

Jurgen Klopp has revealed that Liverpool FC tweaked Fabinho’s position at half-time to inspire their 4-0 win over Southampton on Saturday.

The Reds were looking to record their 24th Premier League win of the season against a Southampton side who had returned to form over the past couple of months.

The Saints managed to keep Liverpool FC at bay for the first half to leave the Premier League leaders frustrated by their inability to make any inroads.

However, Liverpool FC were a different proposition in the second half after Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain broke the deadlock before Reds captain Jordan Henderson extended their lead.

Mohamed Salah scored twice in the final 20 minutes of the game to secure a resounding 4-0 victory over Southampton and cement their position at the top of the table.

Speaking at his post-match media conference at Anfield following the rout, Klopp gave an insight into how Liverpool FC were transformed in the second half.

“We had to change two or three things, most importantly we had to change the involvement of Fabinho – switch the side with him, pass the ball there. Then we started rolling, if you want.

“There was the situation, of course, when Southampton wanted a penalty – I didn’t see it back yet – and we had that kind of counter-attack and Oxlade with a sensational goal.

“But I already liked the second half much more until that goal, what we did then was just really good.

“We played much calmer, used Fabinho better; with this positioning, we used all the midfielders better, used our full-backs better and had better direction. It was just a better game and in the end we won it.”

Liverpool FC will take on Norwich City at Carrow Road in their next Premier League game on Saturday 15 February.

The Reds will host West Ham in their next Premier League fixture at Anfield on Monday 24 February.

The Merseyside outfit will face La Liga giants Atletico Madrid in the Champions League round of 16 later this month.

