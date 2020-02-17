Liverpool FC boss Jurgen Klopp names his favourites to win Champions League

Jurgen Klopp (Photo: New Balance)

Jurgen Klopp has claimed that Juventus rather than Liverpool FC are his favourites to win the Champions League this season.

The Reds are the reigning champions after Liverpool FC were 2-0 winners against Tottenham Hotspur in the Champions League final in Madrid last term.

Liverpool FC will return to the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium for the first time since lifting the trophy back in June for the first leg of their last-16 tie against Atletico Madrid on Tuesday night.

The Reds will be aiming to reach a third successive Champions League final, having lost 3-1 to Real Madrid in Kiev in 2018 in a game which was memorable for Loris Karius’ series of blunders.

Liverpool FC have collected 79 points from their opening 25 games in the Premier League, which is a better return than any other European team in the top five leagues in history.

Klopp’s side have also won 17 successive Premier League games and are unbeaten in 43 top-flight fixtures.

However, the Liverpool FC boss appeared to deflect pressure from his players by declaring that Serie A title holders Juventus are his favourites to win the competition.

“Juventus were my favourites before the season started but obviously I don’t watch Italian football enough because I cannot work out why they are not 10 points ahead at the top of Serie A,” Klopp is quoted as saying by Metro.

“They have the biggest squad I have ever seen in my life; quality players too, it’s crazy.

“The Bayern Munich squad is also massive, PSG are incredible when they are all fit, you can never discount Barcelona and let’s not forget Manchester

“I have no clue how far we can go but there’s no need to think about it yet because at the moment all we need to concentrate on is Atletico on Tuesday.”

Liverpool FC lost 2-0 to Napoli in the Champions League group stage in their first loss of the season.

The Reds were beaten by Aston Villa in the Carabao Cup quarter-final but Klopp played his Under-18s rather than the first-team.

