‘Sensational’: Jurgen Klopp raves about Liverpool FC’s mentality

Jurgen Klopp (Photo: New Balance)

Jurgen Klopp has hailed Liverpool FC’s “sensational” mentality after the Reds were 4-0 winners against Southampton at Anfield on Saturday.

The Premier League leaders further cemented their position at the top of the table thanks to a landslide victory over a resurgent Saints side.

However, Southampton managed to keep Liverpool FC at bay for the first half as Ralph Hasenhuttl’s men threatened to cause an upset at Anfield.

Former Saints midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain made the breakthrough eight minutes after half-time with a goal in successive league games.

Liverpool FC captain Jordan Henderson extended Liverpool FC’s lead before Mohamed Salah scored twice to wrap up the three points.

Liverpool FC have earned 73 points after 25 games, which is a feat no other team in Europe’s major five leagues has previously achieved.

The Reds set a new Premier League record by ending Saturday with a 22-point lead over Manchester City, the biggest any league leader has ever had at the end of a matchday in English top-flight history.

Speaking at his post-match media conference about the record and the performance, Klopp said:

“We have just incredibly difficult opponents to play against, they are not here to be part of any party, they want to hurt us normally – they want to beat us. That’s absolutely normal.

“We have to throw everything we have on the pitch to get out of these games with a point or three points. And the boys do that, thankfully, and that’s why we are where we are. But we don’t take that for granted, not for a second.”

Klopp added: “For today it was the best thing we could do. The attitude and the mentality of these boys made it again possible that we could win this game.

“Because this was a game which looked in moments not only tricky, it looked like – banana skin is maybe not the right word because Southampton are too good for being a banana skin – but it looked like today, yes it will probably happen [Liverpool would drop points].

“The boys put a sensational shift in, everybody went to the point and above, so that makes this group really special. That’s all that happened.

“We didn’t want to have a 22-point difference to other teams today, we wanted to have 73 points after that matchday. And that’s what we have, so all good for the moment.”

Liverpool FC will return from the winter break with a trip to relegation candidates Norwich City on Saturday 15 February.

The Reds will host West Ham United in their next home fixture on Monday 24 February.

MORE: Latest Liverpool FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip