Kaka names three Liverpool FC players key to their success

Alisson Becker (Photo: LFC TV / YouTube)

Kaka believes Liverpool FC’s Brazilian spine has been a key part of their success under Jurgen Klopp this season.

The Reds are 22 points ahead of defending champions Manchester City in the Premier League title race after winning 24 of their 25 league games so far.

Liverpool FC are in a commanding position to win their first-ever Premier League title and end their 30-year wait to lift the top-flight trophy.

Alisson Becker has kept more clean sheets than any other goalkeeper in the Premier League this season.

Brazilian midfielder Fabinho played a key role in the middle of the park before he was sidelined with an injury.

Firmino has netted eight times and has made seven assists in the Premier League to help Liverpool FC establish a huge lead.

Former AC Milan star Kaka believes Klopp’s Brazilian spine has been a key reason behind their march to the Premier League title.

“Alisson is the best goalkeeper in the world right now, Fabinho is one of the best midfielders, and Firmino and [Luis] Suarez are the best strikers in the world,” Kaka told Sky Sports News.

“Firmino understands his place on the field and changes his position. He doesn’t stay in the box the whole time, he comes and gets the ball and creates the plays.

“For me, as a Brazilian, it’s really good to see them having this great success in the Premier League.”

Liverpool FC finished in second place in the Premier League table last term after ending up a point adrift of Manchester City.

The Reds have only dropped points in one of their 25 games this term, drawing 1-1 with Manchester United at Old Trafford in October.

Liverpool FC will make the trip to Norwich City in their next Premier League game on Saturday.

