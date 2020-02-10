‘We didn’t expect it’: Pep Guardiola makes Liverpool FC admission

Pep Guardiola (Photo: The Sport Review)

Pep Guardiola has admitted that he didn’t expect Liverpool FC to be so far ahead in the Premier League title race at this stage of the season.

The Reds moved a staggering 22 points clear of Manchester City thanks to their 4-0 win over Southampton before their winter break.

Liverpool FC set a new record for holding the largest lead in Premier League title race history and Manchester City failed to narrow the gap when they lost 2-0 to Tottenham Hotspur.

Jurgen Klopp’s side have barely put a foot wrong in the title race so far, only dropping points in a goalless draw with their bitter rivals Manchester United at Old Trafford.

The Reds finished a point behind Manchester City in the title race last term but it appears Liverpool FC’s 30-year wait to finally win the top-flight crown could be over.

Speaking ahead of Manchester City’s home clash against West Ham United on Sunday, Guardiola admitted that he never envisaged Liverpool FC building such a big lead over the defending champions at the start of the season.

“We have a big rival 22 points ahead,” Guardiola told The National. “And that’s not good.

Guardiola added: “We did something incredible and Liverpool is doing it now. We cannot deny the distance is big: 22 points.

“We didn’t expect it but we have to respect it.”

Liverpool FC will return from their winter break with a trip to Norwich City in their next Premier League game at Carrow Road on Saturday.

The Reds signed Japan international Takumi Minamino to bolster their squad ahead of the title run-in in the January transfer window.

MORE: Latest Liverpool FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip