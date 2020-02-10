‘We didn’t expect it’: Pep Guardiola makes Liverpool FC admission

Man City manager Pep Guardiola says he didn't expect Liverpool FC's lead at the top of the table

The Sport Review staff
By The Sport Review staff Monday 10 February 2020, 06:00 UK
Pep Guardiola
Pep Guardiola (Photo: The Sport Review)

Pep Guardiola has admitted that he didn’t expect Liverpool FC to be so far ahead in the Premier League title race at this stage of the season.

The Reds moved a staggering 22 points clear of Manchester City thanks to their 4-0 win over Southampton before their winter break.

Liverpool FC set a new record for holding the largest lead in Premier League title race history and Manchester City failed to narrow the gap when they lost 2-0 to Tottenham Hotspur.

Jurgen Klopp’s side have barely put a foot wrong in the title race so far, only dropping points in a goalless draw with their bitter rivals Manchester United at Old Trafford.

The Reds finished a point behind Manchester City in the title race last term but it appears Liverpool FC’s 30-year wait to finally win the top-flight crown could be over.

Speaking ahead of Manchester City’s home clash against West Ham United on Sunday, Guardiola admitted that he never envisaged Liverpool FC building such a big lead over the defending champions at the start of the season.

“We have a big rival 22 points ahead,” Guardiola told The National. “And that’s not good.

Guardiola added: “We did something incredible and Liverpool is doing it now. We cannot deny the distance is big: 22 points.

“We didn’t expect it but we have to respect it.”

Liverpool FC will return from their winter break with a trip to Norwich City in their next Premier League game at Carrow Road on Saturday.

The Reds signed Japan international Takumi Minamino to bolster their squad ahead of the title run-in in the January transfer window.

MORE: Latest Liverpool FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip

Follow @thesportreview on Instagram

Next »

MORE:

MORE: The latest football transfer news

MORE: Meet the Premier League's most stylish footballers

MORE: Do you know the top Muslim footballers in the Premier League?

MORE: Man United latest news

MORE: Arsenal FC latest news

MORE: Chelsea FC latest news

MORE: Liverpool FC latest news

« Homepage
Scott McTominay
Scott McTominay reveals first impressions of new Man United signings
Frank Lampard
Chelsea FC plot move for 22-year-old Serie A striker – report
Scott McTominay
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer provides Man United update on Scott McTominay
Mikel Arteta (Photo: Arsenal Media / Screengrab)
‘He’s very complete’: Rivaldo raves about new Arsenal signing
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Dimitar Berbatov: What I really think about Man United signing Odion Ighalo
Scott McTominay
Scott McTominay reveals first impressions of new Man United signings
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal
Match in Africa 6: 52,000 fans see Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal raise $3.5 million in Cape Town
Paul Merson
Paul Merson predicts where Chelsea FC and Tottenham will finish
Jurgen Klopp
Former Man United boss sends warning to Liverpool FC
ScoopDragon Football News Network