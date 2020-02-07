‘Scary’: Rio Ferdinand makes bold Liverpool FC prediction

Ex-Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand (Photo: BT Sport)

Rio Ferdinand has claimed that Liverpool FC could be set for a period of domination in the Premier League under their German head coach Jurgen Klopp.

The Reds currently hold the largest-ever lead in the Premier League title race after Liverpool FC moved 22 points clear of Manchester City last weekend.

The Merseyside outfit were 4-0 winners against Southampton at Anfield thanks to second-half goals from Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jordan Henderson and Mohamed Salah.

Liverpool FC have won 24 of their opening 25 games in the Premier League title race to establish an enormous lead at the top of the table with 13 games to go.

Former Manchester United defender Ferdinand is backing Liverpool FC to enjoy a spell of domination in the Premier League after their emphatic form in the current campaign.

“You have to respect it, I think Liverpool have done a tremendous job,” Ferdinand is quoted as saying by Metro.

“In the last two years the amount of points they have accumulated has been phenomenal.

“I think that is the scary part for everyone else is that Liverpool, this isn’t about today, they’re going to be in this for the long haul.

“They look like a team that is being built for the long-term. I think others team, other owners, can take a lead off of what Liverpool have done.

“They’ve invested in their manager [Klopp], they’ve invested in his ideas. He’s been allowed to implement them over time.

“He didn’t have success immediately, but you’re seeing it bear fruit four or five years on now from the beginnings of that. He was given time and the resources and now the trophies are coming.”

Liverpool FC finished with 97 points in the Premier League title race last term but the Reds still ended up a point adrift of defending champions Manchester City.

Klopp got his hands on his first piece of silverware as Liverpool FC boss last term thanks to a 2-0 victory over Tottenham Hotspur in the Champions League final.

The Reds have gone on to win the Uefa Super Cup and the Fifa World Club Cup this term.

Liverpool FC will take on Norwich City at Carrow Road in their next Premier League fixture after the winter break.

MORE: Latest Liverpool FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip