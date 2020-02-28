Rio Ferdinand makes Champions League prediction about Liverpool FC

BT Sport pundit Rio Ferdinand is backing Liverpool FC to win the Champions League this season

The Sport Review staff
By The Sport Review staff Friday 28 February 2020, 08:45 UK
Rio Ferdinand
Ex-Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand (Photo: BT Sport)

Rio Ferdinand is backing Liverpool FC to win the Champions League this season.

The Reds have a tough assignment reaching the Champions League last eight after Liverpool FC lost 1-0 to Atletico Madrid in the first leg of their last-16 tie earlier this month.

Saul Niguez scored a fourth-minute winner for Diego Simeone’s side to seal a 1-0 victory at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium despite Liverpool FC dominating possession and having a number of chances to equalise.

Liverpool FC are the reigning holders after Jurgen Klopp’s side were 2-0 winners against Tottenham Hotspur in the Champions League final in Madrid last term.

The Reds have reached the European showpiece in the last two seasons, losing 3-1 to 13-time winners Real Madrid in Kiev in 2018 as Loris Karius produced a horror show in goal.

Manchester City came from behind to beat Real Madrid 2-1 in The Bernabeu on Wednesday night, while Chelsea FC and Tottenham lost to Bayern Munich and RB Leipzig respectively.

Former Manchester United defender Ferdinand believes Liverpool FC are still favourites to win the competition despite their setback in the first leg at Atletico Madrid.

‘I can’t look no further than Liverpool, if I’m honest,” Ferdinand told BT Sport.

“I think they’ll go through against Atletico Madrid, I think it’s a tough game but I think Anfield gives it a different dimension.

“Bayern Munich looked great yesterday against a team who are searching for form and their own identity at the moment in Chelsea.

“So they may have peaked a bit early, who knows, going forward they are great but defensively I would be concerned a little bit about Bayern.

“But Liverpool are my standout favourites.”

Liverpool FC are sitting 22 points clear at the top of the Premier League table.

The Reds will make the trip to Watford in the Premier League on Saturday evening.

