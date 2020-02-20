Rio Ferdinand makes prediction about Liverpool FC domination

Rio Ferdinand believes Liverpool FC will dominate the Premier League for the next few seasons

The Sport Review staff
Thursday 20 February 2020
Rio Ferdinand
Ex-Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand (Photo: BT Sport)

Rio Ferdinand believes Liverpool FC are set to dominate the Premier League for the new few seasons, adding that he doesn’t envisage any of Jurgen Klopp’s top players wanting to leave Anfield.

The Reds are sitting 25 points clear at the top of the Premier League table following their 1-0 victory over Norwich City at Carrow Road last weekend.

Liverpool FC have won their last 17 Premier League games since a 1-1 draw with Manchester United back in October, while the Reds are unbeaten in 43 top-flight fixtures since a 2-1 loss to Manchester City in January 2018.

Klopp’s side have collected 102 points from a possible 105 to underline their utter domination of the Premier League over the past two seasons.

The Merseyside outfit have also reached successive Champions League finals, beating Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium last year.

And former Manchester United defender Ferdinand believes Liverpool FC are set for a period of dominance in the Premier League.

“It is that feeling of winning. Everyone is a professional athlete. The footballer we are talking about now, who aspire to get to a place of winning. How do you leave that?” Ferdinand told BT Sport on Tuesday night.

“I was fortunate to get to that with Manchester United.

“You get opportunities to go elsewhere, but how do you leave that? That is what you dream of as a kid.

“As a young adult playing football professional, now as a manager, I don’t see any chance of giving this up.

“[Klopp] has fought to get to this point, why would he give that up? No chance.

“They are going to dominate for a good few years unfortunately.”

Liverpool FC will return to Premier League action on Monday night when the Reds host West Ham United at Anfield after Manchester City face Leicester City on Saturday.

The Merseyside outfit will look to overturn a 1-0 deficit in the Champions League when they host Atletico Madrid in the second leg of their last-16 clash on Wednesday 11 March.

