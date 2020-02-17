‘Fantastic’: Jordan Henderson raves about 27-year-old Liverpool FC star

Liverpool FC captain Jordan Henderson heaped praise on Sadio Mane for his 'fantastic' goal in Saturday's 1-0 win at Norwich

The Sport Review staff
Monday 17 February 2020
Sadio Mane
Sadio Mane (Photo: New Balance)

Jordan Henderson singled out Sadio Mane for special praise after the substitute’s quality winner in Liverpool FC’s 1-0 victory at Norwich City on Saturday evening.

The Reds were looking to move 25 points clear of second-placed Manchester City in the Premier League title race to move to within five victories of lifting the top-flight trophy.

However, Norwich put up commendable resistance despite being rooted to the bottom of the Premier League table to keep the scoreline goalless at the 60th minute mark.

Klopp introduced Mane and Fabinho with 30 minutes to go at Carrow Road as the Liverpool FC boss looked to alter his side’s shape in search of a winner.

The Senegal international scored the decisive goal in the 78th minute when he controlled a long ball and fired instinctively past Tim Krul with a left-footed finish.

Mane’s goal was his 14th of the Premier League season and his 100th in English football.

Liverpool FC skipper Henderson heaped praise on Mane for his brilliant winner, adding that the forward’s return from injury is a big boost to the Reds.

“It was a fantastic run from Sadio, great touch and a great finish – fantastic goal from him,” Henderson told Liverpool FC’s website.

“We are just delighted to get the three points, it’s good that Sadio is back after his injury and he’s straight on the scoresheet, so nice to have him back and nice to get the three points.

“It was pretty hard-fought. We had to go right until the end, of course, but that’s Premier League football.

“Norwich City are a good team and have caused teams a lot of problems throughout the season and got some good players, so we knew it would be difficult.

“It was difficult conditions for both teams in the end but, overall, I think we’ve got to be delighted with the three points.”

Liverpool FC will travel to the Spanish capital on Tuesday night to take on La Liga side Atletico Madrid in the first leg of their last-16 tie.

The Reds will return to Premier League action with a clash against another relegation-threatened side when West Ham travel to Anfield next Monday night.

