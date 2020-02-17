Jurgen Klopp rates Sadio Mane’s impact in Liverpool FC’s 1-0 win at Norwich

Jurgen Klopp (Photo: New Balance)

Jurgen Klopp has admitted that he was delighted with Sadio Mane’s influence from the bench in Liverpool FC’s 1-0 victory over Norwich City at Carrow Road on Saturday evening.

The Senegal international started the Premier League clash on the bench following his return from injury after Mane missed the few weeks following his injury at Wolves.

Klopp turned to Mane in the 60th minute as Liverpool FC struggled to make the breakthrough against the Premier League’s basement club despite all their possession.

Mane replaced Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and within 12 minutes of his introduction, the 27-year-old scored the decisive goal to secure Liverpool FC’s 17th straight win.

The Liverpool FC number 10 controlled a long ball before he steered an instinctive finish past Norwich goalkeeper Tim Krul to make the breakthrough.

Speaking at his post-match media conference about Mane’s influence on Liverpool FC’s 1-0 win over Norwich at Carrow Road, Klopp said:

“It helps when you have such quality on the bench to bring on.

“Sadio could have started, of course, but I wanted to have a free decision for Tuesday actually.

“I don’t think too often and too much about these games but when two players are back from injuries, like Sadio and Fabinho, you don’t think they can play two games.

“[Don’t think they] should play; can, yes, if you have to, but should play. And the quality of the other boys is just too big that you have to push somebody through.

“It was perfect for Sadio today to get a few minutes. It looked like he was ready, yes.”

Mane has now scored 100 goals in English football for Southampton and Liverpool FC. The Senegal star has netted 75 times for Liverpool FC in the Premier League since his £34m move in 2016.

The Liverpool FC forward will be hoping to start against La Liga side Atletico Madrid in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie on Tuesday night.

Klopp’s side will take on West Ham in their next Premier League fixture at Anfield on Saturday.

