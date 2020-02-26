‘Special’: Jamie Carragher compares Liverpool FC star to David Beckham

Ex-Liverpool FC defender Jamie Carragher (Photo: Sky Sports)

Jamie Carragher has likened Trent Alexander-Arnold’s performances to David Beckham after the Liverpool FC defender created two of their three goals in a 3-2 victory over West Ham United on Monday night.

The 21-year-old has been able to influence games from his right-back position this season thanks to his excellent passing and ability to unlock defences.

Alexander-Arnold found Georginio Wijnaldum with a superb cross to break the deadlock in the ninth minute at Anfield before Idrissa Diop and Pablo Fornals turned the game on its head.

Mohamed Salah equalised with a fortuitous goal in the 68th minute before Alexander-Arnold crossed for Sadio Mane to score a winner with nine minutes left to play.

The England international has scored two goals and has made 12 assists in 27 games in the Premier League this season to prove a key player for Jurgen Klopp.

Sky Sports pundit Carragher likened Alexander-Arnold to having Kevin De Bruyne playing at right-back such is the Liverpool FC full-back’s ability to control games.

“What makes him special is it is like having De Bruyne at right-back, like a midfielder at right-back,” Carragher told Sky Sports.

“People talk about his defending, but what he is doing – like Beckham at wing-back under [Glenn] Hoddle because of his quality – Alexander-Arnold is like a wing-back with the positions he plays.”

Carragher went on to compare Alexander-Arnold to FC Barcelona legend Dani Alves.

“That game was about corners of West Ham and crosses of Alexander-Arnold,” Carragher continued. “That was the only threat coming from Liverpool.

“Think of the best in his position, think of Cafu or Dani Alves, they were world class, bombing down line, getting crosses in, but he is running the game for his team. The best playmaker is a right-back from West Derby.”

Liverpool FC equalled Manchester City’s record of 18 consecutive victories thanks to their 3-2 win against West Ham on Monday night.

The Reds need four more victories to secure their first-ever Premier League title.

Liverpool FC will travel to Watford in Saturday’s late kick-off in the English top flight.

