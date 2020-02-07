Photo: Adam Lallana working hard during Liverpool FC’s winter break

Adam Lallana (Photo: Adam Lallana / Instagram)

Adam Lallana has taken to social media to reveal that he will be working on his fitness levels as he and his Liverpool FC team-mates enjoy their winter break.

The Reds are not in Premier League action until Saturday 15 February, when they will travel to Carrow Road to take on Norwich City in the top flight.

Jurgen Klopp has decided to give his players some much-needed time off as they look to recuperate some energy ahead of a gruelling end to the season.

Lallana has chosen to fly out to Miami, Florida, in the USA to rest up but the midfielder seems to be determined to make sure that he continues to work on his fitness levels behind closed doors.

The Reds midfielder shared the photo above of him using a leg-press machine in a gym in Miami on his personal Instagram account and wrote the caption: “Set reply to Out of office 🔛 📍Miami, Florida.”

The 31-year-old midfielder has been in and out of the Liverpool FC team this season and he has only started three games in the top flight so far.

However, he scored a crucial goal for the Reds when he came off the bench and netted the equaliser in the 1-1 draw with Manchester United at Old Trafford back in October.

