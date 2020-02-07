Photo: Adam Lallana working hard during Liverpool FC’s winter break

Adam Lallana is hitting the gym while on his trip to Miami during Liverpool FC's winter break

Social Spy
By Social Spy Friday 7 February 2020, 04:15 UK
Adam Lallana
Adam Lallana (Photo: Adam Lallana / Instagram)

Adam Lallana has taken to social media to reveal that he will be working on his fitness levels as he and his Liverpool FC team-mates enjoy their winter break.

The Reds are not in Premier League action until Saturday 15 February, when they will travel to Carrow Road to take on Norwich City in the top flight.

Jurgen Klopp has decided to give his players some much-needed time off as they look to recuperate some energy ahead of a gruelling end to the season.

Lallana has chosen to fly out to Miami, Florida, in the USA to rest up but the midfielder seems to be determined to make sure that he continues to work on his fitness levels behind closed doors.

The Reds midfielder shared the photo above of him using a leg-press machine in a gym in Miami on his personal Instagram account and wrote the caption: “Set reply to Out of office 🔛 📍Miami, Florida.”

The 31-year-old midfielder has been in and out of the Liverpool FC team this season and he has only started three games in the top flight so far.

However, he scored a crucial goal for the Reds when he came off the bench and netted the equaliser in the 1-1 draw with Manchester United at Old Trafford back in October.

MORE: Latest Liverpool FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip

Follow @thesportreview on Instagram

Next »

MORE:

MORE: The latest football transfer news

MORE: Meet the Premier League's most stylish footballers

MORE: Do you know the top Muslim footballers in the Premier League?

MORE: Man United latest news

MORE: Arsenal FC latest news

MORE: Chelsea FC latest news

MORE: Liverpool FC latest news

« Homepage
Rio Ferdinand
Rio Ferdinand predicts where Man United are going to finish
Paul Pogba
Paul Pogba makes clear decision about his Man United future – report
Rio Ferdinand
Rio Ferdinand predicts where Man United are going to finish
Mesut Ozil
Mesut Ozil sends heartfelt message to Arsenal fans
Frank Lampard
Club president claims Chelsea FC could-resign Serie A defender in the summer
Mikel Arteta (Photo: Arsenal Media / Screengrab)
Arsenal look to win the race to sign 19-year-old Feyenoord midfielder – report
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Roger Federer
Match for Africa 6: Federer and Nadal to play record-making fundraiser in Cape Town
Paul Pogba
Paul Pogba makes clear decision about his Man United future – report
Mesut Ozil
Mesut Ozil sends heartfelt message to Arsenal fans
ScoopDragon Football News Network