‘It wouldn’t surprise me’: Alan Shearer makes prediction about Liverpool FC

Alan Shearer says Liverpool FC have what it takes to finish the entire Premier League season unbeaten

The Sport Review staff
By The Sport Review staff Friday 28 February 2020, 04:45 UK
Alan Shearer (Photo: BBC Sport / Screengrab)
Alan Shearer believes that Liverpool FC have what it takes to emulate Arsenal and finish the season unbeaten in the Premier League.

Liverpool FC’s form in the top flight this season has been nothing short of remarkable, with Jurgen Klopp’s men currently sitting 22 points clear at the top of the table.

The Reds have only dropped two points all season and they are now just four wins away from claiming their first ever Premier League title.

With Liverpool FC unbeaten in the top flight, there have inevitably been suggestions that the Reds could emulate the Arsenal side from 2003-04 and complete the entire season without losing a game.

Former England international Shearer has been highly impressed by Liverpool FC’s “freak” season and he feels that the Reds have what it takes to go unbeaten for the rest of the campaign.

“I know it’s the end of February, mathematically it hasn’t been decided yet but, yes, Liverpool are going to win it,” Shearer said in an interview with Reuters.

“In terms of competition, Liverpool have had a freak season. It would not surprise me at all if they went through the season undefeated just like Arsenal did (in 2003-04).

“Other clubs are in transition in terms of Man City, Tottenham, Chelsea. Leicester have had a brilliant, brilliant season in terms of where they were.

“But I don’t think it’s a negative on the standard of the Premier League at all. It’s just Liverpool have been that good the others have found it difficult to keep up with them.”

Liverpool FC are currently preparing for their Premier League trip to Watford on Saturday night as they bid to take a step closer towards winning the title.

The Reds’ only dropped points this season came during a 1-1 draw with Manchester United at Old Trafford back in October.

