Trent Alexander-Arnold salutes Liverpool FC boss Jurgen Klopp

Trent Alexander-Arnold has lavished praise on Jurgen Klopp for the impact he has had since taking over at Liverpool FC.

The German has transformed the Reds into genuine Premier League title challengers, with Liverpool FC having finished in second place in the table last term.

Liverpool FC are on course to win the Premier League title this season after having won all but one of their opening 25 games in the top flight.

The Reds are currently 22 points clear at the top of the table and they are the clear favourites to win the title this term.

Klopp has been lauded for the impact he has had since he was appointed as the club’s new manager back in October 2015.

And Alexander-Arnold has talked up the influence that the Reds boss has had since his arrival on Merseyside.

Asked about Klopp’s influence on the team, Alexander-Arnold told Liverpool FC’s website: “It’s massive.

“He gives us all a lot of freedom so it’s very much the case that the players play to their strengths and are able to do that in different ways in the systems that we play.

“I think it’s important that the team buys into that and the manager obviously understands what we need to do to win games.

“He’s been like that for the time he’s been here, so he’s transformed the club in an amazing way and going forward there’ll hopefully be a lot more success with him.

“You can see on the touchline and in his interviews after and before the games, he’s so passionate about the game and passionate about winning. We see it every day in training and it’s important for us that he gives us those messages.

“He’s not only just helping us win, he’s giving us the mentality to be able to overcome any circumstance during a game.”

Alexander-Arnold has been in top form for Liverpool FC this season, scoring two goals and making 10 assists in 25 Premier League games.

He will be expecting to feature when the Reds travel to Norwich City in their next game next weekend.

